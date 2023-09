Upcoming events in Mobile with ASM Global

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with a list of upcoming shows.

SAENGER THEATRE

October 7 - Ashley McBryde - bit.ly/ashmob

October 13 - YES - bit.ly/yesmob23

October 14 – Black Jacket Symphony “Saturday Night Fever” - bit.ly/snf23

*NEW* March 17 - Steve Hackett - bit.ly/sh24

*NEW* May 3 – One Night Of Queen - bit.ly/1night24 VIDEO: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1idYdYBMrEWtnyzEn9rHQhmBalTTzr6rs/view?usp=sharing

MOBILE CIVIC CENTER

The Port City Blues Festival – October 14 - bit.ly/bluesfest23

Bert Kreischer – October 15 - bit.ly/bertyboy23

*NEW* Miss Dee’s Kitchen – October 21 - bit.ly/miss23 (Announcing Friday 9/22 at 10AM)

*NEW* Roller Derby Monster Mashup – October 28 - bit.ly/monster23

Cirque Dreams Holidaze – November 18 - bit.ly/holidaze23

MOBILE CONVENTION CENTER

October 27-29 – Jurassic Quest - https://tickets.jurassicquest.com/

