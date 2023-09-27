Apps for Roadside Assistance

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s no fun being stuck on the side of the road. Breakdowns, flat tires, and dead batteries can and DO happen - often leaving motorists up a creek without a paddle.

According to bankrate.com, at least every driver will have up to five flat tires in their lifetime, on average that means your chances of having such an emergency are high.

Some insurance companies offer roadside service for an added fee with your insurance premium, and then there are other membership plans you can pay for including OnStar and AAA.

If that’s not an option for you there are apps to help.

Honk, is like the Uber or Lyft of roadside assistance - connecting you with nearby service companies. You can get help if you’re out of gas, need a tow, or have a flat tire. You select the bid you want to go with and pay for the service on the app. You enter the situation and different companies bid for the job. The bidding process, the company says, keeps the pricing down so you can go with the less expensive service.

Urgent.Ly is another app you pay nothing to download. When your car won’t start or you get locked out. Just enter your location and the app will pull up service providers. You can choose who you want to go with based on the time it will take them to get to where you are. There’s also a Family View feature that will alert your family members connected to the app when or if you’re in an accident.

