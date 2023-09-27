Advertise With Us
Bama Flooring: Comparing hard surface floors

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We visited with our friends at Bama Flooring to once again show off their incredible selection, but also offer helpful tips. Today she shows you the differences in hard surface flooring, specifically different wood look floorings.

Bama Flooring is family owned and operated in Robertsdale. They carry a full line of Mohawk carpet and woods.

Bama Flooring

22970 HWY 59

Robertsdale, AL

251-989-9991

www.bamaflooring.com

https://www.facebook.com/bamaflooring

