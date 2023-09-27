Bay Area Brunch Fest is back

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Grab your besties and let’s brunch! Lifelines Counseling Services is bringing its Bay Area Brunch Fest back to downtown Mobile in Cathedral Square on Saturday, October 7, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The event promises good food, great music, and fun in one of Mobile’s favorite parks.

Ticket holders will enjoy brunch samplings from a dozen area restaurants and food stops while listening to live music performed by local siren, Symone French and the Trouille Troupe plus jams from DJ Sham. Relax on the green in front of the stage and play games like cornhole, Jenga or Connect4 while you sip on a mimosa or Bloody Mary from the bar. Feel free to bring a chair or blanket.

PJ’s Coffee will serve complimentary coffee and other beverages. The bar will serve mimosas, Bloody Marys and screwdrivers as well as water and sodas.

If you would like to brunch in style, purchase your Very Important Bruncher tickets now! The VIB area will include comfy seating, full brunch catering from Stevie’s Kitchen, a private bar and restrooms, complimentary bubbles upon your arrival, and one additional free drink ticket. VIB tickets are limited to the first 100 people though, and they always go fast!

Restaurants include:

Big Bad Breakfast

Bistro St. Emanuel

Brick & Spoon

Dropout Bakery & Co.

Hall’s Sausage

PJs Coffee

Ruby Slipper

Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel

SoCu Southern Kitchen, plus

our donut wall & cereal bar!

Each team is encouraged to bring their best brunch bite and you’re the judge! Bring cash or use the Venmo prompts to vote for the People’s Choice winner. The team with the largest amount of donations earns bragging rights. All “tips” go to Lifelines Counseling Services.

Purchase Brunch Fest tickets in advance and save a few bucks to use at the bar. General admission tickets are available to purchase onsite. VIB tickets are available only as long as supplies last. To learn more and purchase tickets, click here.

Lifelines Counseling Services is a 501c3 agency serving Southwest Alabama for more than 60 years! We provide family counseling, financial counseling, crisis counseling through the Rape Crisis Center, National Suicide Prevention Lifelines and homicide counseling, as well as answer the United Way 2-1-1 call center. Learn more at www.lifelinesmobile.org.

