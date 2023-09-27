Big Hit Sportscards: Kids Trade Day and Hobby Rip Night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Big Hit Sports Cards in Spanish Fort is hosting an all day Sports Cards event! Bring the kids to their store between 12pm and 3 pm for a Kids Trade day!

Kids will be given a goodie bag filled with FREE packs of Sports Cards. They will also have the opportunity to play games, trade with other kids and play Pack Wars!

Then... starting at 3pm don’t miss out on “Topps Hobby Rip Night”. They’ll be free food, games, deals, giveaway, trivia and more!

Big Hit Sports Cards

6450 US Hwy 90

Suite H

Spanish Fort, AL 36526

https://www.facebook.com/groups/bighitsportscards

https://www.facebook.com/events/606893711603663

