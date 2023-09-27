Advertise With Us
Body and dash cam video released after deputy takes down active shooter in Sandestin

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office in Florida this morning released deputy body camera and patrol car dash camera footage from a deputy-involved shooting that took place in Sandestin on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The scene that unfolded in Sandestin around 11 p.m. that night left one person dead and the suspect shot by a deputy.

According to the WCSO, deputies heard the sound of gunfire coming from the area of Sandestin property in Miramar Beach. As they got closer, sheriff’s office dispatch began receiving calls about a man shooting at cars near Heron Walk Drive, according to the WCSO.

Released today was dash and body camera video from the first deputy on scene as he takes and returns fire on the suspect.

Gunner Cole, 21, of Warner Robbins, Georgia, was taken into custody and remains hospitalized from the incident, according to the sheriff’s office. One person was killed and multiple others sustained injuries from Cole’s random act of violence, officials said.

The accompanying video has been edited for language.

Body and dash cam video released after deputy takes down active shooter in Sandestin
