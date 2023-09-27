Bye-bye Bama Bayou: demolition begins on vacant building in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - Dirt and debris is flying through the air at Bama Bayou in Orange Beach.

For years, the abandoned property has sat right next to the Intracoastal Waterway. It’s now being demolished.

Mayor Tony Kennon has watched Bama Bayou’s journey unfold since its construction began in 2005.

“Bama Bayou is coming down, thank God. I wanted to blow it up, but people frowned on that,” laughed Mayor Kennon. “So we’ve had to dismantle it as opposed to demolish it but we’re happy.”

The original idea for the project was quite ambitious.

“It was a multi-use type of facility. It was retail, it was entertainment, it had a swim with the dolphins component, it had condominiums,” explained Mayor Kennon.

But now, Bama Bayou will never see the light of day.

“It got caught up in a financial crisis, it fell into litigation for the last- forever. We’ve been begging for them to allow us to take it down for years,” said Mayor Kennon.

In August, the smaller wooden structures on the property were disassembled. This week, a gaping hole on the main condominium building captured locals’ attention, like Andy Furr. Furr says he passes by the site daily.

“I pass over the bridge going North and South everyday and the Bama Bayou is an eyesore,” stated Furr.

Each year, thousands of tourists rendezvous at Orange Beach. Furr says the abandoned Bama Bayou site isn’t exactly the best ‘welcome’ sign.

“You don’t want your people to see that because anything we could put up to look better would help everyone,” added Furr.

While this is the end of Bama Bayou, it’s just the beginning for The Wharf who recently purchased the property to expand their own development. The City gets a hand in it, too.

“We get about 30 acres up on the north side for a wilderness trail and a wildlife center in the future,” said Mayor Kennon.

Mayor Kennon says he expects the demolition to be finished sometime in 2024.

