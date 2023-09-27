Castles and Crowns Fall Warehouse Sale happening this week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get your shopping bags ready - Castle and Crowns Fine Children’s Clothing is hosting its Fall Warehouse Sale this week, and you don’t want to miss out!
All of the clothing items will be under $28 each. VIP shopping will take place Wednesday morning from 11 AM to 2 PM. You can find more information on their Facebook page. Plus - they will be hosting online giveaways throughout the week.
Event Details:
Wednesday, Sept 27th: 2 PM to 6 PM
Thursday, Sept 28th: 10 AM to 6 PM
Friday, Sept 29th: 10 AM to 5 PM
Prodisee Pantry
9315 Spanish Fort Blvd
Spanish Fort, AL 36527
