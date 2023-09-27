Advertise With Us
City garbage, trash collection set to begin in Mobile’s newly-annexed areas

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile is ready to take over garbage and trash pick-up for the newly annexed areas of west Mobile.

Collection starts Monday, Oct. 2. The weekly garbage service and twice-monthly trash and debris collection pick-up is free.

You can visit https://www.cityofmobile.org/new-citizen-routes-2023 to find maps of the new trash and garbage routes. You can also find your assigned pickup day by searching a home address using the city’s online information tool My Place.

