Cloudy, muggy and quiet

(WALA) - Not much in the way of significant showers around for the rest of the day. A spotty shower or two may pop up, but nothing widespread is expected.

Thursday will start mild, humid, and once again overcast. It will warm up, under mostly cloudy skies, into the upper 80s. Rain chances are only around 20%.

For Friday and the weekend, we turn completely dry and temperatures will be hot, near 90.

There’s no sign of autumn in the long-range models yet. We will continue to be hot at least through the first week of October.

Tropics: Phillipe is marching westward across the Atlantic with a developing system right behind it that will become Rina. Models are showing Rina sapping energy from Phillipe as we head towards the weekend. In the long run, the East Coast will have to keep an eye on whatever remains of Phillipe and Rina will likely turn back out to sea.

The Gulf continues to be quiet.

