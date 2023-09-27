Comradery at its best at Baldwin High School Band Jamboree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - They were making music on the Eastern Shore Tuesday night. Nearly 1,000 student musicians from all seven high schools in Baldwin County took to the field for the Baldwin Band Jamboree.

There was a small rain delay – but the show went on as planned. The Friday night lights would not be the same without the marching bands.

“I love the music, I love seeing the passion – and I love seeing all the people driven to have the same goal,” said Elizabeth Whitman, Spanish Fort High School Drum Major.

Daphne High School’s Sound of the Eastern Shore was this year’s host. Each band performing their halftime show in front of their peers — also preparing them for their upcoming competition season.

“Oh my gosh – honestly – I can’t take credit for any of the energy. My band is – we’re ready to get the year started, we’re ready to tackle competition. We’ve worked so hard for this – just blood, sweat, and tears through practice! I’m so proud of my band,” said Katherine Helton, Elberta High School Drum Major.

Support and cheers in the stands – coming from fans & rival schools.

“Lee: What do you like about this showcase here? – I love seeing all the different schools cheer on the other schools. I think that’s great,” said one fan.

KATELYN PARCKYS/DAPHNE MARCHING BAND SOPHOMORE:

“It helps them feel better – not like nervous – for me when I hear people cheering me on – I don’t get nervous – I get oh they like the show – they’re enjoying it,” said Katelyn Parckys, Daphne High School Marching Band Sophomore.

“Well – we’d want them to do the same for us – and I know some kids there – because I used to go there,” said Thomas Fridge, Daphne Marching Band Freshman.

And rain or shine — these young musicians are always ready to entertain and say they love the instant feedback!

“It makes you feel like you’ve did something good – because whenever we are out there we don’t think we are doing good. But whenever they cheer us on we’re like okay – we’re doing good – LEE: It’s a good feeling? – Yeah,” said Rihanna Crook, Baldwin County High School Marching Band.

