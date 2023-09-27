Advertise With Us
Eight Mile man is spared prison time after pleading guilty to manslaughter

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An Eight Mile man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter as part of plea bargain with prosecutors will not have to do any time behind bars.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes ordered Samuel Nichols to be supervised by the Mobile County Community Corrections program for three years. As long as he complies with that, the rest of his 20-year sentence will be suspended.

Nichols was one of four people originally charged with murder in the 2020 shooting death of Randal Taylor. Nichols pleaded guilty to the lesser charge last month.

