Gulf Coast Spotlight: Vets Recover

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is National Suicide Prevention. We spoke with Vets Recover Executive Director John Kilpatrick and Veteran Peer Support Specialist Lloyd Michael Austin about how this issue affects veterans.

Click on the link to see the interview.

Below is information from the Vets Recover website:

When it comes to mental health and addiction, nothing should stand in the way of getting help. Especially your ability to pay.*

We recently gained national attention as a Certified Community Behavior Health Clinic expansion grant recipient (CCBHC). That means intensive community-based behavioral healthcare for Service Members, Veterans, First Responders, and their families.

24-hour Crisis Services

Screening, Assessment, and Diagnosis

Person-Centered Treatment Planning

Outpatient Behavioral Health Services

Outpatient Primary Care Screening and Monitoring

Psychiatric rehabilitation

Peer and family support

Communication options such as TTD, TDY, and foreign language services

Transportation assistance

Telehealth

In short, an innovative approach that focuses on the entirety of needs–from immediate behavior health to physical health to whole-person wellness.

If you have immediate needs, call 24/7 at (251) 405-3677. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.

Vets Recover

1156 Spring Hill Avenue

Mobile, AL 36604

https://vetsrecover.org/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.