Gulf Coast Spotlight: Vets Recover

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is National Suicide Prevention. We spoke with Vets Recover Executive Director John Kilpatrick and Veteran Peer Support Specialist Lloyd Michael Austin about how this issue affects veterans.
Below is information from the Vets Recover website:
When it comes to mental health and addiction, nothing should stand in the way of getting help. Especially your ability to pay.*
We recently gained national attention as a Certified Community Behavior Health Clinic expansion grant recipient (CCBHC). That means intensive community-based behavioral healthcare for Service Members, Veterans, First Responders, and their families.
24-hour Crisis Services
Screening, Assessment, and Diagnosis
Person-Centered Treatment Planning
Outpatient Behavioral Health Services
Outpatient Primary Care Screening and Monitoring
Psychiatric rehabilitation
Peer and family support
Communication options such as TTD, TDY, and foreign language services
Transportation assistance
Telehealth
In short, an innovative approach that focuses on the entirety of needs–from immediate behavior health to physical health to whole-person wellness.
If you have immediate needs, call 24/7 at (251) 405-3677. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911.
Vets Recover
1156 Spring Hill Avenue
Mobile, AL 36604
