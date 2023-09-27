Advertise With Us
Healthy Living with USA Health: Car Seat Check Event

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Despite updates in safety, car crashes continue to be the leading cause of death for children aged 4 years-old and up. The American Academy of Pediatrics has some best practices when it comes to placing children in car seats that everyone should follow.

Dr. Kelly Ison, a pediatrician at Pediatric Associates of Mobile/USA Health discusses the reasons it’s so important to make sure your child is facing the right way for their age.

More information on car seat safety is available at Healthychildren.org.

Healthy Living with USA Health: Car Seat Check Event
