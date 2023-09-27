Advertise With Us
Helpful rain finally returns to the Gulf Coast

By Michael White
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WALA) - We got some beneficial rain to FINALLY return to the Gulf Coast after a day that tied record highs. We reached the mid 90s on Tuesday afternoon. Many locations got anywhere between 0.5″ inches of rain to over 2 inches of rain! This was welcome news due to the drought we’ve been hit with it. Highs today will be much lower.

Today’s high will be just under 90 degrees instead with morning temps sliding back into the upper 60s at the end of the week as humidity goes down. A few more showers/storms will be expected today but the hi-res modeling keeps most of it offshore but we’ll be watching. Last night’s storms certainly blew up beyond expectations. We aren’t expecting any rain or storms for high school football on Friday night or during your weekend plans. In the Tropics, we aren’t expecting any problems for the Gulf waters.

