How substance use can negatively impact mental health

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and, we are continuing our weeklong series each morning on FOX10′s Good Day Gulf Coast.

Today’s segment focuses on substance use.

Substance use can exacerbate pre-existing mental health issues. For example, individuals with anxiety or depression may find that substance use intensifies their symptoms.

People often turn to drugs or alcohol to cope with emotional pain, stress or trauma. This self-medication can provide temporary relief but typically worsens mental health over time, as it doesn’t address the underlying issues.

Some substances, such as alcohol or street drugs, can directly affect brain chemistry and increase vulnerability to conditions like anxiety, depression or psychosis. Many individuals experience both substance use disorders and mental health disorders simultaneously, a condition known as a dual diagnosis. Treating both conditions is essential for recovery.

Substance use can interfere with the effectiveness of mental health treatment. For instance, medications prescribed for mental health conditions may not work as intended if the person continues to abuse substances.

Substance use increases the risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Individuals struggling with both substance use and mental health issues are particularly vulnerable.

Achieving and maintaining mental health recovery can be more challenging when substance use is involved. Withdrawal symptoms, cravings and the social aspects of addiction can make recovery from both conditions more complex.

Addressing both issues concurrently through integrated treatment approaches is often the most effective way to support individuals in achieving and maintaining long-term mental health and sobriety.

