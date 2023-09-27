Advertise With Us
Jury convicts Semmes mother in abuse of her twins

Charity Harris
Charity Harris(Mobile County District Attorney's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile County jury on Wednesday found a Semmes mother guilty of aggravated child abuse and assault of her twin infants, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office announced.

After the week-and-a-half-long trial, the jury convicted 31-year-old Charity Harris of three counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of first-degree assault, according to the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said that the twins suffered multiple skull fractures, brain bleeds and bone fractures throughout their bodies at the hand of their mother from the time they were 3 weeks old to 7 months old.

Harris is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 31.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

