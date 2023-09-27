Advertise With Us
Hire One

New women’s treatment center opens in Pensacola

It’s a 12-step immersion program where clients will spend at least the first 90 days at the...
It’s a 12-step immersion program where clients will spend at least the first 90 days at the center before becoming more independent in the second phase.(Daeshen Smith | WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -Women in Pensacola now have a new treatment center to help them overcome substance abuse. Vice President Grier Noyes says she through her own journey she realized there wasn’t a place like The Pearl for women in Pensacola.

“I realized the longer that I had been sober that it would have probably been beneficial for me to have gone to a treatment center, said Grier Noyes. “Just to learn more about the way and why I operate the way I do.”

Now she’s hoping The Pearl can help bridge that gap for women in need. It’s a 12-step immersion program where clients will spend at least the first 90 days at the center before becoming more independent in the second phase.

“They do have access to the staff but can go to work, get a job, go to school, kind of integrate back into the community,” added Noyes.

Not only do clients go through the 12 steps, but they also receive clinical help to take a holistic approach to recovery.

“They may have tried to get sober on their own or engage in a program of recovery before but there could be mental health aspects that make that challenging so a trauma history, anxiety, so we have support for that as well,” said Director of Programs Katie Couvillon.

Noyes says a lot of the staff members have their own recovery journey which she hopes will lead to more success for their clients.

“They don’t feel different than, they feel a part of knowing the staff has been where they are,” said Noyes.

“To be a person that stands in front of these women and says listen I know right now you’re at ground zero but it can be more,” said Couvillon.

If you want to find out more information about The Pearl they are having an open house this Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at 218 N. Spring St.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgett Mathews ... Indicted on murder charge in cold case.
Grand jury indicts woman on murder charge in 9-year-old Mobile County missing person’s case
Chasity Byrd with her family.
FOX10 Live ‘Where Are They now?’: Chasity Byrd
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of...
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity
Baldwin County residents getting scammed through email
Baldwin County sounding the alarm for a bold internet scammer
Elmer Monday
UPDATE: Missing Alabama man has been found in Louisville, Kentucky

Latest News

Police lights
3 students arrested at Baker High School
Sen. Tommy Tuberville ... vows not to back off holds on military promotions.
Tuberville declares victory on military holds, vows he will not back down
Body and dash cam video released after deputy takes down active shooter in Sandestin
Body and dash cam video released after deputy takes down active shooter in Sandestin
Body and dash cam video released after deputy takes down active shooter in Sandestin
Body and dash cam video released after deputy takes down active shooter in Sandestin