Pensacola PD looking for missing teen

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola Police said they are looking for a missing teen who is described as high functioning autistic.

River Cochran is approximately 5′4 and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen leaving her address on Belle Meade Drive at approximately 3:55 p.m. wearing a burgundy shirt that says “Pace Center for girls”.

If anyone has seen River, they are asked to contact Pensacola Police.

