Rain chances return in afternoon and evening

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re starting off with overcast skies this morning, after seeing much-needed rainfall last night. Rain chances will return heading into this afternoon/evening, but not everywhere will see the potential for showers. Daytime highs won’t be as hot today, with temperatures expected to max out in the 80s. This afternoon we have a 30% chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Overnight, we will dip down into the mid-to-upper 60s and the lower-70s.

Heading into tomorrow, temperatures will stay the same. We will start off quiet with increased cloud cover, but rain chances ramp up into the afternoon and evening. Tomorrow’s chances are at 30%.

Temperatures will warm back up into the upper-80s and the lower-90s by the weekend. The weekend looks mostly dry right now.

Tracking the tropics, TS Phillipe is churning in the central Atlantic. It is tracking west and is expected to weaken into a remnant low, before bringing increased rain chances to Puerto Rico. A wave off the coast of Africa has high chances of becoming a TD into the weekend. The next name is Rina. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated on FOX10.

