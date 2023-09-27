Recipe: Tomato Burst Gnocchi
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 5 tablespoons butter, divided
- 16 oz. gnocchi
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 2 cloves garlic, grated
- 3/4 cup white wine
- 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 pint grape tomatoes, sliced in half lengthwise
- Parmesan cheese for serving (optional)
STEPS:
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add gnocchi. Cook for 12-15 minutes, stirring often, until golden brown and toasted. Add 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and stir. Remove gnocchi to a paper towel lined plate.
Add 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter to the same skillet. Add garlic, white wine, 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, red pepper flakes, dried oregano, and grape tomatoes. Increase heat to high and cook for 5 minutes. Return gnocchi to the skillet and add 3 tablespoons butter. Stir until butter melts.
Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, if using, and serve immediately.
