Recipe: Tomato Burst Gnocchi

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

5 tablespoons butter, divided

16 oz. gnocchi

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

2 cloves garlic, grated

3/4 cup white wine

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 pint grape tomatoes, sliced in half lengthwise

Parmesan cheese for serving (optional)

STEPS:

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add gnocchi. Cook for 12-15 minutes, stirring often, until golden brown and toasted. Add 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and stir. Remove gnocchi to a paper towel lined plate.

Add 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter to the same skillet. Add garlic, white wine, 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, red pepper flakes, dried oregano, and grape tomatoes. Increase heat to high and cook for 5 minutes. Return gnocchi to the skillet and add 3 tablespoons butter. Stir until butter melts.

Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, if using, and serve immediately.

