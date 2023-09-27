Advertise With Us
Hire One

Recipe: Tomato Burst Gnocchi

By Allison Bradley
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 5 tablespoons butter, divided
  • 16 oz. gnocchi
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 2 cloves garlic, grated
  • 3/4 cup white wine
  • 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes, sliced in half lengthwise
  • Parmesan cheese for serving (optional)

STEPS:

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add gnocchi. Cook for 12-15 minutes, stirring often, until golden brown and toasted. Add 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and stir. Remove gnocchi to a paper towel lined plate.

Add 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter to the same skillet. Add garlic, white wine, 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, red pepper flakes, dried oregano, and grape tomatoes. Increase heat to high and cook for 5 minutes. Return gnocchi to the skillet and add 3 tablespoons butter. Stir until butter melts.

Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese, if using, and serve immediately.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgett Mathews ... Indicted on murder charge in cold case.
Grand jury indicts woman on murder charge in 9-year-old Mobile County missing person’s case
Chasity Byrd with her family.
FOX10 Live ‘Where Are They now?’: Chasity Byrd
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of...
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity
Baldwin County residents getting scammed through email
Baldwin County sounding the alarm for a bold internet scammer
Elmer Monday
UPDATE: Missing Alabama man has been found in Louisville, Kentucky

Latest News

Recipe Mandina's Veal Piccata
Recipe: Veal Piccata
Big Hit Sportscards: Kids Trade Day and Hobby Rip Night
Big Hit Sportscards: Kids Trade Day and Hobby Rip Night
Castles & Crown bi-annual children's clothing sale
Castles and Crowns Fall Warehouse Sale happening this week
Sweet South Bakery on Studio10
Sweet South Bakery on Studio10