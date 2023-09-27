Advertise With Us
Hire One

Recipe: Veal Piccata

By Allison Bradley
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mandina’s Restaurant in Spanish Fort shares one of their signature dishes on Studio 10!

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 - 4 oz veal cutlets pounded thin
  • 2oz olive oil in skillet, sauté veal and add
  • 4 oz beef stock
  • 2oz white wine
  • 2 oz lemon juice
  • 4 artichoke quarters
  • tablespoon capers
  • 4 piece roasted garlic
  • 6 cherry tomato halves
  • pinch red pepper flakes

Reduce half and take off flame.

Incorporate 4 oz room temp butter.

Pour over 8 oz angel hair pasta.

MANDINA’S:

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgett Mathews ... Indicted on murder charge in cold case.
Grand jury indicts woman on murder charge in 9-year-old Mobile County missing person’s case
Chasity Byrd with her family.
FOX10 Live ‘Where Are They now?’: Chasity Byrd
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of...
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity
Baldwin County residents getting scammed through email
Baldwin County sounding the alarm for a bold internet scammer
Elmer Monday
UPDATE: Missing Alabama man has been found in Louisville, Kentucky

Latest News

Recipe Tomato burst gnocchi
Recipe: Tomato Burst Gnocchi
Big Hit Sportscards: Kids Trade Day and Hobby Rip Night
Big Hit Sportscards: Kids Trade Day and Hobby Rip Night
Castles & Crown bi-annual children's clothing sale
Castles and Crowns Fall Warehouse Sale happening this week
Sweet South Bakery on Studio10
Sweet South Bakery on Studio10