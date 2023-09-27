Recipe: Veal Piccata

Mandina’s Restaurant in Spanish Fort shares one of their signature dishes on Studio 10!

INGREDIENTS:

2 - 4 oz veal cutlets pounded thin

2oz olive oil in skillet, sauté veal and add

4 oz beef stock

2oz white wine

2 oz lemon juice

4 artichoke quarters

tablespoon capers

4 piece roasted garlic

6 cherry tomato halves

pinch red pepper flakes

Reduce half and take off flame.

Incorporate 4 oz room temp butter.

Pour over 8 oz angel hair pasta.

MANDINA’S:

25000 Bass Pro Dr, Suite 100

Spanish Fort, AL

251-319-6491

mandinasspanishfort.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.