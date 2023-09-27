Recipe: Veal Piccata
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mandina’s Restaurant in Spanish Fort shares one of their signature dishes on Studio 10!
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 - 4 oz veal cutlets pounded thin
- 2oz olive oil in skillet, sauté veal and add
- 4 oz beef stock
- 2oz white wine
- 2 oz lemon juice
- 4 artichoke quarters
- tablespoon capers
- 4 piece roasted garlic
- 6 cherry tomato halves
- pinch red pepper flakes
Reduce half and take off flame.
Incorporate 4 oz room temp butter.
Pour over 8 oz angel hair pasta.
MANDINA’S:
- 25000 Bass Pro Dr, Suite 100
- Spanish Fort, AL
- 251-319-6491
- mandinasspanishfort.com
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.