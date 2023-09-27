Reese’s Senior Bowl continues to give back to local high schools

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Reese’s Senior Bowl continues to give back to local high school football in a big way.

Baldwin County High School football players received thousands of dollars worth of new equipment Tuesday from the organization.

This is all a part of a partnership to help underfunded schools in both Mobile and Baldwin counties.

BC Coach Scott Rials says they’re already putting the equipment to use.

He says this helps them put money towards other things they need.

Five thousand dollars worth of equipment was dropped off Monday afternoon as part of the Mobile/Baldwin Athletic Partnership (MBAP).

It’s a non-profit organization launched under the Senior Bowl two years ago and is helping fund 13 schools.

Coach Rials says they are thankful for it.

“Oh, it’s great for us. We have used our snap attack that we got probably a thousand times since we got it,” Coach Rials said. “So it’s been awesome for us, our kids, and saves a lot of arms from the quarterbacks and coaches.”

The Baldwin County Tigers aren’t the only ones getting an early Christmas gift.

Just recently equipment was given to Theodore and Vigor high schools.

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy says this is all a part of their mission to help future generations.

“It’s so important for us at the Senior Bowl just to support football at all levels in the community. That’s been our mission for the last five, six years,” Nagy said. “And this is a great way to do it. We raise all this money in the off-season and then when these guys get to the year just provide them with the funds to support these kids however they need it.”

What’s unique about this program is that each school can do as they please with the $5,000 to help fulfill what they need most.

