Satsuma High School students arrive early for annual “see you at the pole” prayer event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students at Satsuma High School had an opportunity to worship before class Wednesday morning.

They gathered bright and early for the annual “See You At The Pole” event.

“I’m super glad that some many of us that follow God. It’s not really something that everyone talks about a lot, but I feel like now that we’ve come together, we have more opportunity to express our love for God,” Brynleigh Burleson said.

“I want them to know that it’s okay and this is a safe place to pray and worship. And I love ‘see you at the pole.’ This my second year at ‘see you at the pole.’ It’s very fun to do,” Claire Boyett said.

It started off with song and then one by one, students walked up and prayed and read their favorite verses.

Area pastors like Bailey Moore with Free Life Church helped to organize it.

“It was very encouraging. Very encouraging, and very inspiring to see the students just gathering here and just showing devotion to their relationship with God. Showing devotion to their prayer life. To get up early,” Moore said.

And as the sun rose, the crowd increased from dozens to hundreds of students.

“It really makes my heart warm. I love it because my church has been praying. Every other church has been praying about just students coming out and just not being scared about their faith and their belief in Christ,” Erin Davis said.

And students were invited to join them for more worship services Wednesday night and of course on Sunday.

