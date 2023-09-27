Advertise With Us
Street justice narrative leads to arrest

Sisters arrested for burglary against a person they believed was responsible for mothers death
Vacoeria Pritchett (left) and Valandra Pritchett (right)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two sisters have been arrested and charged with first degree burglary after the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they broke into a man’s trailer and beat him.

Deputies say Vacoreia Pritchett, 28, and Valandra Pritchett, 33, committed the crime because they thought the man had something to do with the death of Vicki Pritchett, their mother.

Investigators say the crime occurred the night Vicki Pritchett’s body was found in a wooded area in Grand Bay after she had been missing for eight days.

The Sheriff’s Office said there is no evidence the man had anything to do with Vicki Pritchett’s death and there is no evidence of foul play in her death, according to the autopsy report.

Officials said they are still investigating the incident and more arrest could occur.

