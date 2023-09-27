Sweet South Bakery on Studio10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sweet South Bakery brought plenty of sweet treats to showcase on Studio10. This Saturday, September 30, The Bakery will be at Bella and Bow’s Market Days event in Saraland.

405 F Saraland Blvd. Saraland, 10 am - 2 pm

Sweet South Bakery will also be attending fall fairs and holiday markets in October and November. For more information about upcoming market events/dates or to order bakery items online contact www.sweetsouthbakery.com

Email: cheryl@sweetsouthbakery.com

Find her on Facebook and Instagram, search Sweet South Bakery.

