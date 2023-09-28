MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Please plan on walking to fight suicide at the 13th Annual South Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention and awareness.

This year’s event will take place on October 15th in front of beautiful Daphne City Hall on Main Street in Daphne. The event is the fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Organizer Lydia Barber joined us on Studio 10 to tell us all about it.

13th Annual South Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk

Daphne City Hall

705 Main Street, Daphne, Alabama

Sunday, October 15th (1 pm - 4 pm)

To register for the event and for more info please go to afsp.org/Daphne https://www.facebook.com/events/907134637289681

About American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention creates a culture that’s smart about mental health by engaging in the following core strategies: research, education, advocacy and suicide survivor support. Learn more at afsp.org

