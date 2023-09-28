Advertise With Us
Hire One

Actor Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the later Harry Potter films, has died

Michael Gambon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Dad's Army" in...
Michael Gambon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Dad's Army" in London, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016.(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight “Harry Potter” films, has died, his publicist said Thursday. He was 82.

A statement by his family, issued by his publicist, said he died following “a bout of pneumonia.”

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside,” his family said.

No matter what role he took on in a career that lasted more than five decades, Gambon was always instantly recognizable by the deep and drawling tones of his voice. He was cast as the much-loved Dumbledore after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgett Mathews ... Indicted on murder charge in cold case.
Grand jury indicts woman on murder charge in 9-year-old Mobile County missing person’s case
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of...
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School
Jawan "Jay" Dallas ... died after confrontation with police in Theodore, Alabama, on Sunday,...
Toxicology report complete for Theodore man who died during confrontation with police, city says
Baldwin County residents getting scammed through email
Baldwin County sounding the alarm for a bold internet scammer

Latest News

Merriam-Webster released its list of new words that made it to the dictionary this year.
690 words added to the dictionary
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans are set to make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man wanted in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur arrested, police say
Merriam-Webster released its list of new words that made it to the dictionary this year.
690 words added to the dictionary