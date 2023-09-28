Authorities investigating apparent triple homicide in Semmes; 2 children among the dead

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Semmes officials tell FOX10 News that authorities are investigating an apparent triple homicide.

According to Semmes Police Chief Todd Freind, a 2-year-old boy, 5-year-old girl and their 37-year-old mother were found dead inside a home in the 9800 block of Evergreen Court.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said the woman’s estranged husband, who lives in a camper in the backyard, found the victims.

Burch added that police have responded to multiple calls to the home in the past.

Burch identified the victims as Nancy Johnson and her children, Mia Johnson and Jacob Johnson. He declined to give specifics on how they died.

This is a developing story.

