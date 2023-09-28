Case connected to Foley homicide bound over to grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Katie Lee Smith, the woman arrested for corpse abuse after her mother was found deceased in a wheelbarrow at a Foley motel, will have her case bound over to a grand jury.

Investigators testified that Smith refused to let anyone in the motel room she shared with her mother and when police were able to get in, they found the body of Shirley Smith wrapped in a sheet and placed in a wheelbarrow.

Police said Shirley Smith was stabbed to death.

