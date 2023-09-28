Advertise With Us
Event to offer free dental care for patients in need

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Sonya White and Dr. Maureen Baldy with the nonprofit Dedicated Dentist Inc. visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Shelby Myers about the organization’s upcoming third-annual free dental day.

Dental professionals will provide free dental care to the first 100 adult patients who cannot afford dental insurance or dental treatment.

Free Dental Day

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: 6309 Piccadilly Square Drive, Mobile

