Event to offer free dental care for patients in need

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Sonya White and Dr. Maureen Baldy with the nonprofit Dedicated Dentist Inc. visited the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Shelby Myers about the organization’s upcoming third-annual free dental day.

Dental professionals will provide free dental care to the first 100 adult patients who cannot afford dental insurance or dental treatment.

Free Dental Day

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023

Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: 6309 Piccadilly Square Drive, Mobile

