Fairhope man guilty of manslaughter in shooting of former high school football star

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Aiden Terrell Thompson, 21, of Fairhope was found guilty of manslaughter today.

Thompson shot and killed CJ Edwards Jr. in June 2022 while attending a family birthday party at Edwards’ home on Twin Beach Road.

Thompson was indicted on the manslaughter charge in November last year. The jury began deliberations Wednesday afternoon and returned with the guilty verdict just before 11 a.m. today.

The trial started Monday in Judge Stankoski’s court. Total deliberations were just shy of four hours and sentencing is set for Dec. 5.

