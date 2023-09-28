Federal Indictment in Conspiracy for murder for hire case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Six people in Mobile have been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury -- charged with conspiracy to commit murder for hire, murder for hire, and . It’s connected to a pair of night club shootings in the Port City last year and a shooting at a casino in Mississippi.

All of these are high profile cases, which investigators say claimed the lives of two innocent people and injured four others.

The defendants listed in the nine count federal indictment are: John Fitzgerald McCarroll, Junior, Reginald Fluker, Darrius Rowser, Jimaurice Pierce, Lyteria Hollis, and Karmelo Derks.

It’s a web of shootings spanning two states -- two of them deadly -- which includes the Bank Nightlife, the Paparazzi Nightclub on Dauphin Street, and a shooting outside the Scarlet Pearl Casino in D’Iberville.

While the federal indictment doesn’t offer a lot of details -- state prosecutors allege McCarroll is the mastermind.

Fluker is charged with shooting and killing Derrick Shavers inside the Bank Nightlife. Shavers -- an innocent bystander died three weeks later.

Rowser, Derks, and Pierce -- are all charged in a shooting inside the I-65 Walmart.

In addition Rowser and Derks -- both face murder charges in the shooting death of Nicholaus Craig outside the Scarlet Pearl -- he too an innocent victim.

Rowser -- is also accused of shooting four people at the Paparazzi Nightclub in December.

And when it comes to Pierce - the federal indictment charges at the time of his arrest he was in illegal possession of a machine gun.

Finally -- booked into Metro Jail August 31st -- prosecutors say Lyteria Hollis is McCarroll’s girlfriend. According to court records she was directed by McCarroll to remove and conceal a gun at a property in Loxley -- all of this allegedly heard over a phone call from McCarroll to Hollis -- while he was still in Metro Jail.

All of the defendants -- with the exception of Karmelo Derks -- are eligible for the death penalty, although federal prosecutors haven’t indicated whether they will seek death sentences.

