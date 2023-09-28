Advertise With Us
Hire One

High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time

Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned. (Source: WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee high school football coach has resigned a week after being suspended.

WVLT reports that Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover was under a thorough investigation that initially prompted his suspension.

Coach Slover said he hadn’t done anything wrong, but a group of parents were trying to influence playing time regarding players on the team.

“I have done nothing wrong or improper, other than to refuse to make decisions as to playing time and positions because of a small group of parents with a large influence,” Slover said.

The coach thanked the players, community members and others who have shown him support during his time at Sweetwater High School.

School officials said the program is moving on without Slover.

“It is obvious that Coach Slover was not a good fit for Sweetwater High School, and we look forward to moving forward from here on out,” athletic director and assistant principal Caleb Norwood said.

David Staff will continue to serve as the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgett Mathews ... Indicted on murder charge in cold case.
Grand jury indicts woman on murder charge in 9-year-old Mobile County missing person’s case
Chasity Byrd with her family.
FOX10 Live ‘Where Are They now?’: Chasity Byrd
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of...
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity
Jawan "Jay" Dallas ... died after confrontation with police in Theodore, Alabama, on Sunday,...
Toxicology report complete for Theodore man who died during confrontation with police, city says
Baldwin County residents getting scammed through email
Baldwin County sounding the alarm for a bold internet scammer

Latest News

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Winning numbers drawn for $850 million Powerball jackpot
Actors Bob Odenkirk, left, and Jack Black, right, join demonstrators outside the Paramount...
Hollywood actors to resume negotiations with studios next week, as protracted writers strike ends
Walters is charged with felony assault, misdemeanor assault and official misconduct.
Delaware trooper facing felony charges involving assaults on teens after doorbell prank at his house
Tuberville declares victory on military holds, vows he will not back down
With shutdown looming, Tuberville, Buttigieg trade jabs
Walters is charged with felony assault, misdemeanor assault and official misconduct.
Trooper accused of assaulting teens playing prank