Kidz Klozet: Fall/Winter 2023

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

We are a semi-annual children’s consignment sale located right here in Mobile, AL. We have served the Mobile and surrounding communities for over 20 years! We pride ourselves on providing an effective and easy way for local families to buy and sell gently used and new baby and children’s items. We accept only the best children’s clothes, shoes, toys, baby gear, and more for boys and girls from newborn to size 20. We are open twice a year for our Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter Consignment Sales.

Our 2023 Fall/Winter Consignment Sale opens to the public next week! Doors will open to the public on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10am and will go through Saturday, October 7th. We have special pre-sales for our first time parents/grandparents and “heroes” (i.e. first responders, teachers, nurses, etc.).

- First Time Parent & Grandparent Pre-Sale

Sunday, October 1 from 6-8pm, register on our website (www.mykidzklozet.com)

- First Responders, Nurses & Teachers Pre-Sale

Monday, October 2 from 4:30-8pm. Must show ID for entrance.

- Charity Pre-Sale

Tuesday, October 3 from 9-10am. $5 cash at the door

- Open to the public

o 10/3 10-7pm

o 10/4 10-6pm

o 10/5 10-7pm

o 10/6 10-6pm (25% off all discounted items)

o 10/7 10-4pm (50% off all discounted items)

Lots of photos and information on our Facebook and website – www.mykidzklozet.com

