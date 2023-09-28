Advertise With Us
Hire One

Kidz Klozet: Fall/Winter 2023

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

We are a semi-annual children’s consignment sale located right here in Mobile, AL. We have served the Mobile and surrounding communities for over 20 years! We pride ourselves on providing an effective and easy way for local families to buy and sell gently used and new baby and children’s items. We accept only the best children’s clothes, shoes, toys, baby gear, and more for boys and girls from newborn to size 20. We are open twice a year for our Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter Consignment Sales.

Our 2023 Fall/Winter Consignment Sale opens to the public next week! Doors will open to the public on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10am and will go through Saturday, October 7th. We have special pre-sales for our first time parents/grandparents and “heroes” (i.e. first responders, teachers, nurses, etc.).

- First Time Parent & Grandparent Pre-Sale

Sunday, October 1 from 6-8pm, register on our website (www.mykidzklozet.com)

- First Responders, Nurses & Teachers Pre-Sale

Monday, October 2 from 4:30-8pm. Must show ID for entrance.

- Charity Pre-Sale

Tuesday, October 3 from 9-10am. $5 cash at the door

- Open to the public

o 10/3 10-7pm

o 10/4 10-6pm

o 10/5 10-7pm

o 10/6 10-6pm (25% off all discounted items)

o 10/7 10-4pm (50% off all discounted items)

Lots of photos and information on our Facebook and website – www.mykidzklozet.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgett Mathews ... Indicted on murder charge in cold case.
Grand jury indicts woman on murder charge in 9-year-old Mobile County missing person’s case
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of...
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School
Jawan "Jay" Dallas ... died after confrontation with police in Theodore, Alabama, on Sunday,...
Toxicology report complete for Theodore man who died during confrontation with police, city says
Baldwin County residents getting scammed through email
Baldwin County sounding the alarm for a bold internet scammer

Latest News

13th Annual South Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk
13th Annual South Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk
Pickle’s Painting
Pickle’s Painting
13th Annual South Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk
13th Annual South Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk
Promises of Life Prison Ministries 4th Annual Banquet Fundraiser
Promises of Life Prison Ministries 4th Annual Banquet Fundraiser