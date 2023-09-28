Mobile County SO: 2 people in critical condition after shooting on Old Pascagoula Road

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two people are in critical condition at area hospitals following a shooting Thursday on Old Pascagoula Road at Grand Bay Wilmer Road, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the incident happened between about noon and 12:30 p.m.

No additional details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

This is a developing story.

