Monroe County Hospital to shut down labor and delivery unit

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A rural hospital is shutting down its labor and delivery unit.

The Alabama Hospital Association confirmed that the Monroe County Hospital board of directors and administration voted to close its labor and delivery unit by Nov. 15, 2023.

Once the unit closes, women from Monroeville and surrounding areas who are about to give birth will have to drive to Montgomery or Mobile – a drive of about an hour-and-a-half or longer.

FOX10 News is working to get more answers about why the unit is being shut down.

3 students arrested at Baker High School
Grand jury indicts woman on murder charge in 9-year-old Mobile County missing person’s case
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity
Toxicology report complete for Theodore man who died during confrontation with police, city says
Jury convicts Semmes mother in abuse of her twins

Accused Taziki's shooter waives preliminary hearing
2 more Baker students arrested after multiple fights at school
Sage Health in Toulminville has it's grand opening
History highlighted at NAACP state convention in Mobile