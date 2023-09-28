Monroe County Hospital to shut down labor and delivery unit

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A rural hospital is shutting down its labor and delivery unit.

The Alabama Hospital Association confirmed that the Monroe County Hospital board of directors and administration voted to close its labor and delivery unit by Nov. 15, 2023.

Once the unit closes, women from Monroeville and surrounding areas who are about to give birth will have to drive to Montgomery or Mobile – a drive of about an hour-and-a-half or longer.

FOX10 News is working to get more answers about why the unit is being shut down.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.