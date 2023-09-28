Multiple fights caught on camera at Baker High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chaos caught on camera at Baker High School.

The Mobile Police Department responded to multiple fights at the school Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson with the school system three students were arrested.

District 5 School Board Member Johnny Hatcher represents Baker’s district.

He says this behavior won’t be tolerated.

“Physical altercations and you know we don’t tolerate that stuff,” Hatcher said. “When you get out of hand, you put your hands on another student you’re gone. No if, ands, or buts about it.”

The violence of three different fights were captured on cell phone.

One video shows a student being picked up and slammed to the ground as a teacher rushes over to break it up.

Hatcher says the students responsible are being disciplined.

“I assure you they will not want to ever do that again,” Hatcher said. “We’re very adamant about making sure that our students do the right thing.”

Hatcher says the students are charged with disorderly conduct.

Another video captured shows several students fighting outside, as they pile themselves on top of two students.

A teacher was caught in the middle of it all.

Mobile County School Spokesperson Rena Phillips says no students were taken to the hospital.

Hatcher says with Baker being one of the third largest high schools in the state, students and faculty should feel safe.

“They’re following protocol. They’re doing everything the right way. They went ahead and contacted the authorities where it was warranted,” Hatcher said. “And they are handling it on that end and we’re gonna handle it on our end on the school. I can tell you it’s a serious matter. We don’t take this lightly.”

FOX10 News is told the fights happened while students were changing classes.

