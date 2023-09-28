Advertise With Us
NAACP Alabama State Conference

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 71st NAACP Alabama State Conference Convention started Thursday, September 28 and is being held in Mobile.

“It’s a good opportunity to showcase our great city, our culture, our cuisine,” Robert Clopton, Mobile County NAACP president said. “It’s an educational process and we’re excited to have it here.”

The four-day conference is taking place at the Mobile Marriott. This year’s theme is ‘Demanding and Pursuing Equity.’

“We’ve always talked about equality, but now we’re demanding equity in everything that we do,” Bernard Simelton, president of the Alabama State Conference said. “Like voting rights for instance, you know we have the right to vote, but we want our equal share of the voting. We want to be able to send our elected people to congress, state legislature, our city council, our county commissioner. So, we want to make sure that we are given equal piece of the pie and making sure that we pursue equity in anything that we do.”

To learn more about the NAACP Alabama State Conference, click HERE.

