Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department continues tackling crime head-on.

Their recent endeavor was a three-month long operation in the Campground neighborhood,

It was deemed “Operation Camp Cleanup” and it’s a win for police and public safety.

For the past three months, MPD’s Narcotics and Vice Unit has been hard at work.

In Operation Camp Cleanup, police investigated criminal activity in the Campground neighborhood- an area bordered by Dr. Martin Luther King J.R. Avenue, Ryland Street, Saint Stephens Road and Ann Street.

MPD says the operation’s goal was to “take a multiple level approach to addressing criminal activity in the area.”

As a result, police conducted 10 search warrants, arrested 33 people on 60 charges, and recovered 5 guns. Police seized narcotics like cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, and Oxycodone.

The task force did some serious digging by targeting the suppliers, sellers, and buyers of illegal drugs. They also made five prostitution arrests.

The sweep wrapped up with trash pick-up in the area as well.

