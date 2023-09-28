Advertise With Us
Hire One

Over 30 people arrested in MPD’s Operation Camp Cleanup

Their recent endeavor was a three-month long operation in the Campground neighborhood,
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department continues tackling crime head-on.

Their recent endeavor was a three-month long operation in the Campground neighborhood,

It was deemed “Operation Camp Cleanup” and it’s a win for police and public safety.

For the past three months, MPD’s Narcotics and Vice Unit has been hard at work.

In Operation Camp Cleanup, police investigated criminal activity in the Campground neighborhood- an area bordered by Dr. Martin Luther King J.R. Avenue, Ryland Street, Saint Stephens Road and Ann Street.

MPD says the operation’s goal was to “take a multiple level approach to addressing criminal activity in the area.”

As a result, police conducted 10 search warrants, arrested 33 people on 60 charges, and recovered 5 guns. Police seized narcotics like cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, and Oxycodone.

The task force did some serious digging by targeting the suppliers, sellers, and buyers of illegal drugs. They also made five prostitution arrests.

The sweep wrapped up with trash pick-up in the area as well.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School
Bridgett Mathews ... Indicted on murder charge in cold case.
Grand jury indicts woman on murder charge in 9-year-old Mobile County missing person’s case
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of...
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity
Jawan "Jay" Dallas ... died after confrontation with police in Theodore, Alabama, on Sunday,...
Toxicology report complete for Theodore man who died during confrontation with police, city says
Charity Harris
Jury convicts Semmes mother in abuse of her twins

Latest News

Accused Taziki's shooter waives preliminary hearing
Accused Taziki's shooter waives preliminary hearing
Multiple students arrested at Baker for fighting
2 more Baker students arrested after multiple fights at school
Sage Health in Toulminville has it's grand opening
Sage Health in Toulminville has it's grand opening
History highlighted at NAACP state convention in Mobile
History highlighted at NAACP state convention in Mobile
History highlighted at NAACP state convention in Mobile
History highlighted at NAACP state convention in Mobile