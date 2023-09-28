Overcast through the rest of the day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday will start mild, humid, and partly cloudy. It will warm up, under partly cloudy skies, to around 90 by the afternoon. Rain chances slim to none.

For the weekend, we stay dry, and temperatures will be hot, near 90.

There’s no sign of Autumn in the long-range models yet. We will continue to be hot at least through the first week of October.

Tropics: Rina has developed just behind Phillipe. These two systems are so close together that over the next few days they will begin to interact in what’s called the Fujiwhara effect. This makes their long-range forecasts difficult. In fact, Phillipe may be totally absorbed into Rina, but it’s hard to know, so we’ll have to keep a close eye on this rare situation.

The Gulf continues to be quiet.

