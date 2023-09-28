UPDATE: Pensacola PD searching finds missing missing woman
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UPDATE: Pensacola PD said they have found Flora Hackworth and that she is safe.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola PD are searching for a missing woman tonight.
Police said Flora Hackworth, 85, went missing Wednesday afternoon in the area of F Street and Belmont Street travelling in a silver Chevrolet Cobalt.
Hackworth is 5′4, 100 pounds and if anyone sees her, please contact Pensacola Police.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.