UPDATE: Pensacola PD searching finds missing missing woman

Flora Hackworth
Flora Hackworth(Pensacola PD)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UPDATE: Pensacola PD said they have found Flora Hackworth and that she is safe.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola PD are searching for a missing woman tonight.

Police said Flora Hackworth, 85, went missing Wednesday afternoon in the area of F Street and Belmont Street travelling in a silver Chevrolet Cobalt.

Hackworth is 5′4, 100 pounds and if anyone sees her, please contact Pensacola Police.

