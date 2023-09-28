Advertise With Us
Hire One

Pickle’s Painting

By Joe Emer
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pickle’s Painting is committed to providing the highest quality interior and exterior painting service in Fairhope and throughout Baldwin County. With careful consideration to each type of surface, our recommended products last and hold up to the test of time.

We met with them on one of their projects in Fairhope. A beautiful exterior update you can see by clicking on the interview link. If you’d like to inquire about Pickle’s Painting helping with your next project, see the contact info below.

Pickle’s Painting

23448 County Road 55

Silverhill, AL 36576

251-945-1500

https://picklespainting.com/

office@picklespainting.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgett Mathews ... Indicted on murder charge in cold case.
Grand jury indicts woman on murder charge in 9-year-old Mobile County missing person’s case
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of...
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School
Jawan "Jay" Dallas ... died after confrontation with police in Theodore, Alabama, on Sunday,...
Toxicology report complete for Theodore man who died during confrontation with police, city says
Baldwin County residents getting scammed through email
Baldwin County sounding the alarm for a bold internet scammer

Latest News

13th Annual South Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk
13th Annual South Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk
Kidz Klozet: Fall/Winter 2023
Kidz Klozet: Fall/Winter 2023
Promises of Life Prison Ministries 4th Annual Banquet Fundraiser
Promises of Life Prison Ministries 4th Annual Banquet Fundraiser
13th Annual South Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk
13th Annual South Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk