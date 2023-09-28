Advertise With Us
Hire One

Promises of Life Prison Ministries Annual Fundraiser

By WALA Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 4th Annual Promises of Life Prison Ministries Banquet Fundraiser Dinner will be on October 9th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The ministry helps inmates in Mobile Metro Jail, Alabama prisons, and work release to help them become law-abiding citizens. The banquet will include a meal, guest speakers, worship, and testimonies.

For Tickets visit our Website: promisesoflifeprisonministry.com

Our Banquet Tickets are: $75-singles, $150-couples, and $500-table for 8

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgett Mathews ... Indicted on murder charge in cold case.
Grand jury indicts woman on murder charge in 9-year-old Mobile County missing person’s case
3 students arrested at Baker High School
3 students arrested at Baker High School
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of...
Eight Mile man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity
Jawan "Jay" Dallas ... died after confrontation with police in Theodore, Alabama, on Sunday,...
Toxicology report complete for Theodore man who died during confrontation with police, city says
Charity Harris
Jury convicts Semmes mother in abuse of her twins

Latest News

13th Annual South Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk
13th Annual South Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk
Pickle’s Painting
Pickle’s Painting
Kidz Klozet: Fall/Winter 2023
Kidz Klozet: Fall/Winter 2023
13th Annual South Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk
13th Annual South Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk