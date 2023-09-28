Promises of Life Prison Ministries Annual Fundraiser

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 4th Annual Promises of Life Prison Ministries Banquet Fundraiser Dinner will be on October 9th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The ministry helps inmates in Mobile Metro Jail, Alabama prisons, and work release to help them become law-abiding citizens. The banquet will include a meal, guest speakers, worship, and testimonies.

For Tickets visit our Website: promisesoflifeprisonministry.com

Our Banquet Tickets are: $75-singles, $150-couples, and $500-table for 8

