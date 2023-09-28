Quiet and warmer conditions expected this weekend

(WALA) - Friday will start off mild and humid with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm up to around 90 degrees in the afternoon. There is a slim chance of rain.

For the weekend, we can expect dry weather with hot temperatures, reaching around 90 degrees.

Looking ahead, it appears that the hot weather will persist at least through the first week of October. However, late next week and next weekend, there is a possibility of a system moving through the area according to the models. If this frontal system materializes, we may see some rain on Friday followed by cooler temperatures next weekend. However, it is important to note that this is still far in the future and we have plenty of time to monitor the models.

In the tropics, a new storm named Rina has formed closely behind Phillipe. These two systems are so close together that they are expected to interact and create what is known as the Fujiwhara effect. This interaction makes it difficult to predict their long-term paths. It is possible that Phillipe will be absorbed by Rina, but it is hard to determine at this time. We will closely monitor this rare situation.

As for the Gulf, all is quiet.

