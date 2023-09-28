Advertise With Us
Rouses Stuffed Chicken

By Allison Bradley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rouses stuffed chicken is so easy to cook and eat for a quick meal. They come in a variety of flavors at your local Rouses store.

THAWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Leave chicken in the sealed plastic bag. Thaw by either placing in refrigerator for 24 hours placing in cold water for 1-3 hours.

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Remove chicken from bag and place breast side up in a greased baking dish. Cover with foil and bake for 1 1/2 hours. (For a browner look, bake uncovered and baste periodically with butter.

ROUSES STUFFED CHICKENS COME IN SEVERAL VARIETIES AND FLAVORS, STUFFED WITH DIRTY RICE, JALAPENO CORN BREAD, SHRIMP & SAUSAGE, AND CRAWFISH JAMBALAYA.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

