Rouses stuffed chicken is so easy to cook and eat for a quick meal. They come in a variety of flavors at your local Rouses store.

THAWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Leave chicken in the sealed plastic bag. Thaw by either placing in refrigerator for 24 hours placing in cold water for 1-3 hours.

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Remove chicken from bag and place breast side up in a greased baking dish. Cover with foil and bake for 1 1/2 hours. (For a browner look, bake uncovered and baste periodically with butter.

ROUSES STUFFED CHICKENS COME IN SEVERAL VARIETIES AND FLAVORS, STUFFED WITH DIRTY RICE, JALAPENO CORN BREAD, SHRIMP & SAUSAGE, AND CRAWFISH JAMBALAYA.

