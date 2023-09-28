Rouses Stuffed Chicken
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rouses stuffed chicken is so easy to cook and eat for a quick meal. They come in a variety of flavors at your local Rouses store.
THAWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Leave chicken in the sealed plastic bag. Thaw by either placing in refrigerator for 24 hours placing in cold water for 1-3 hours.
COOKING INSTRUCTIONS:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Remove chicken from bag and place breast side up in a greased baking dish. Cover with foil and bake for 1 1/2 hours. (For a browner look, bake uncovered and baste periodically with butter.
ROUSES STUFFED CHICKENS COME IN SEVERAL VARIETIES AND FLAVORS, STUFFED WITH DIRTY RICE, JALAPENO CORN BREAD, SHRIMP & SAUSAGE, AND CRAWFISH JAMBALAYA.
ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:
LOCATIONS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.