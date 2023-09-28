Sage Health opens new facility in Toulminville

TOULMINVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - In an anticipated turnout, several dozen people gathered to mark the grand opening of the latest Sage Health’s in the Mobile area.

Tyrone Cox, the Vice President of Operations, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We’re excited. We’re bringing a beautiful facility to the community.”

The new facility is located on St. Stephens Road in Toulminville.

Frances Williams, a Mobile resident, shared her sentiments, “It’s a nice facility for people that don’t have much money for insurance and things.”

Temika Jones, a Mobile-native, will run this location. She spoke passionately about Sage Health’s commitment to community welfare., “I felt that Sage was giving back to the community and helping out as far as helping seniors. And when they reached out to me for the position and when they told me what the concept was and what it was bringing to the community, I could not say no.”

Tyrone Cox further explained, “We provide primary care services for seniors in a concierge method. And what that means is we want to make sure our patients have access to their primary care physician 24 hours a day. We want our patients to have access to primary care versus going to the emergency room. We have so many patients that go to the emergency room because either they don’t have a primary care physician, they haven’t built a great relationship with their primary care physician or they don’t have access.”

Williams and her friend Mary Key, who have visited other Sage Health clinics in the area, were so excited they bought along a ground to today‘s grand opening.

Frances Williams described the joy at the event, saying, “You just observe the seniors and the smile on their face and how happy and they get to meet other seniors cus a lot of us, we don’t have the opportunity to meet other seniors and stuff like that…”

The first patient will be seen at the Toulminville location Friday morning.

