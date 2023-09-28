Shop Til You Drop Fundraiser taking place in October

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready for fabulous shopping with various amazing vendors. This year’s event will kick off on October 7th at the Semmes Community Center with fun, great giveaways, and much more.

This year’s event is a fundraiser Benefiting Alzheimer’s Caregivers, hosted by the Doris Marie Jones Foundation. Organizer Gina Scott joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it.

Event Details:

Annual Shop Til You Drop Shopping Spree

Semmes Community Center

10141 Moffett Road, Semmes, Alabama 36575

Saturday, October 7th (10:00 am – 3:00 pm)

Tickets $5.00 Kiddos 12 and under FREE

More information can be found on their Facebook page or their website.

The Doris Marie Jones Foundation has been supporting Alzheimer’s Caregivers and families along the Gulf Coast Area since 2017.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.