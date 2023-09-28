Spring Hill College can now access funds to build health and science innovation center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spring Hill College on Thursday announced it can now access the $35 million awarded in early 2023 to construct a state-of-the-art health and science innovation center.

While planning is already well underway, construction is scheduled to begin in September 2024.

The center promises to revolutionize education, research, and healthcare delivery in the region, ultimately benefiting our entire community. With this new center, Spring Hill College will develop new academic programs and expand existing ones to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed for successful careers in health and science fields.

The facility is expected to be completed around the summer of 2026.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.