MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re starting off with overcast skies this morning. Despite the gray skies, and looking like it could rain at any point, we will be staying dry throughout the day. Isolated sprinkles are possible, but not enough to disrupt any outdoor plans. Daytime highs won’t be as hot today, with temperatures expected to max out in the 80s.

Overnight, we will dip down into the 60s and the lower-70s.

Heading into tomorrow, temperatures will warm up. We will start off quiet with increased cloud cover, but sunshine will make an appearance by the afternoon. We will continue to stay dry.

Temperatures will warm back up into the upper-80s and the lower-90s by the weekend. The weekend looks mostly dry right now.

Tracking the tropics, TS Phillipe is churning in the central Atlantic. It is tracking west and is expected to continue to keep that strength before turning north early next week. Also, Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the central Atlantic right behind Phillipe. It is expected to stay a TS in the central Atlantic into early next week. Both systems will continue to stay close to one another. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated on FOX10.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.